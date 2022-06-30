First United Bank & Trust Buys 1,100 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHM opened at $47.18 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

