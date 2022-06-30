First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.