Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.