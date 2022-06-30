Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

