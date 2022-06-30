Xponance Inc. Sells 3,649 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

SNPS opened at $306.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $312.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

