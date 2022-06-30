Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 181,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 135,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

