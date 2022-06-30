DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

