Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

TMO stock opened at $535.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

