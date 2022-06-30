Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $226.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

