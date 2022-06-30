Xponance Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $518,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

