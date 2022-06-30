Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HOLX stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

