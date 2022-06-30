Xponance Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.16 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.