Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,526 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sempra by 71.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Sempra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

