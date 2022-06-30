PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

