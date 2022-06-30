Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 320,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

