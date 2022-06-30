Xponance Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.29.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $617.96 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

