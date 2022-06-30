Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 109 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Allstate were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

