Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.