Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 120 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $243,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $16,697,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 123,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

