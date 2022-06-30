Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

ADSK stock opened at $176.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

