3,596 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 58.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 86,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

