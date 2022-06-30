Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $242.15 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.86.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

