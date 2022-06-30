Xponance Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc. owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

RHI stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

