Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $268.88 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

