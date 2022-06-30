Xponance Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

ILMN stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

