Xponance Inc. Has $9.20 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $326.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

