Xponance Inc. Purchases 9,832 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

