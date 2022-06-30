Advisor Resource Council Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $70.01 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.