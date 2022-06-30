KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $320.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

