Advisor Resource Council Reduces Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.20% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XOUT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.