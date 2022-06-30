Advisor Resource Council Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

