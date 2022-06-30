Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.95.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.