Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Shares of CI opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

