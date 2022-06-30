Advisor Resource Council Has $207,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

