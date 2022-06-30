Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $199.43 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

