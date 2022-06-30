Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

