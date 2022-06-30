Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.9% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $173,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $891.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

