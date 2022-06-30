Advisor Resource Council Decreases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,837 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.