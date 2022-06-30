Advisor Resource Council Has $235,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,776 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

