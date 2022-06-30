Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $660.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,009.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 179.87 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

