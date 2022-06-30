Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.07.

Shares of GS stock opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.