JB Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

