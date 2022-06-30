CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group stock opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

