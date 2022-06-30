Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

