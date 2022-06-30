First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $67.41 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

