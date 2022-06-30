Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.90 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

