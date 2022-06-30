Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

