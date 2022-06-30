Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.63.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

