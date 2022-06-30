Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 407,902 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

NYSE:COP opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

