Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $11.76 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,127 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,611,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

SHEL opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

